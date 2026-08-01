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Station Masters warn of trade union action over unresolved signal failures
Aug 01, 202609:59 AM
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Station Masters warn of trade union action over unresolved signal failures
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The Sri Lanka Railway Station Masters' Association (SLRSMA) has warned that it will resort to trade union action in the near future if the authorities fail to take immediate steps to resolve ongoing issues within the Railway Department.

 

Chairman of the Association, Sumedha Somaratne, stated that train services on the Talaimannar railway line had been resumed despite serious signal-related defects, creating unsafe operating conditions. Although services on the line restarted last week, he said that no proper measures have yet been taken to restore the damaged signaling system.

 

Somaratne further alleged that train operations on the single-track section between Medawachchiya and Talaimannar Pier are currently being conducted under a “pilot method.” He pointed out that this method is intended to be used only during exceptional circumstances, such as temporary signal failures, but has now been adopted as a continuous operational practice.

 

He also noted that signal-related issues in the Maho–Anuradhapura section remain unresolved, with train movements continuing under temporary signaling arrangements. According to him, railway lines reconstructed at a cost of billions of rupees in public funds are now facing deterioration due to the lack of proper maintenance and operational improvements.

 

The Railway Station Masters’ Association stated that if the authorities fail to provide effective solutions to the signaling failures and operational challenges faced by railway stations, the association will proceed with trade union action. The matter has already been formally communicated to the relevant authorities in writing.

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