‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ breaks box office record in domestic previews

After a five-year wait, Tom Holland’s Spider-Man is back and has found his way home to theaters, welcomed by audiences with record-breaking preview box office revenue numbers.

The newest installment in the Sony Pictures Spider-Man franchise, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, has already made a whopping $72 million in preview screenings, including the Prime Video early access screenings Wednesday night and showtimes starting at noon on Thursday, according to Deadline.

This is the best preview ever for a Sony movie, and the best preview post-COVID, according to Deadline. Before the film’s official release on Friday, Spider-Man had already beaten out an adversary, topping the previous record for all-time-high preview domestic revenue formerly held by Disney’s Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Endgame, which made $60 million, according to Deadline.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day also outpaced the previous installment in the series, Spider-Man: No Way Home, which made $50 million in previews, according to Deadline. However, Spider-Man: No Way Home’s preview revenue only made up about 41% of its $121 million opening Friday, leading to the second-best opening weekend ever at the domestic box office with $260 million. Avengers: Endgame still holds the all-time high record of $357 million.

Given the preview numbers, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is expected to surpass $100 million on its opening Friday, including previews, according to Deadline. Only five other movies have accomplished this: Avengers: Endgame, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Avengers: Infinity War and Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

Ratings for Spider-Man: Brand New Day are also high among both critics and fans, with a 90 percent score on the Rotten Tomatoes tomatometer and a 98 percent score on the popcornmeter. Out of all nine live-action Spider-Man movies, the film scored the highest with audiences, coming in above Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man stints.

This huge showing for the return of Spider-Man could rival the success of Holland and Zendaya’s other film currently in theaters, The Odyssey. Universal’s The Odyssey saw its lowest-grossing day so far on Thursday with about $10 million, down 25% from Wednesday, according to Deadline. Still, the film’s remarkable box office performance, with $344 million in total domestic revenue and $362 million worldwide, continues to grow.

The latest Spider-Man film, in theaters now, sees Peter Parker fighting crime full-time as Spider-Man, but even his closest friends don’t remember him. Seeing them move on without him sparks an uncontrollable change in Peter he may not be able to control, which might be the only thing that can stop a new powerful villain, according to Sony Pictures. It stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando and Mark Ruffalo.

Source: Iamag

--Agencies