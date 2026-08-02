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Mahara Prison unrest brought under control; All inmates confined to cells – Police
22h ago
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Mahara Prison unrest brought under control; All inmates confined to cells – Police
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The state of unrest that prevailed at the Mahara Prison has been brought under control, with all inmates now confined to their cells, Sri Lanka Police said.

 

However, the police curfew imposed in several Grama Niladari divisions within the Mahara area remains in effect until further notice.

 

The unrest erupted yesterday evening (01) following a dispute between inmates and prison officers, resulting in a tense situation within the prison premises.

 

Seven inmates sustained injuries during the unrest and were admitted to the Ragama Teaching Hospital for treatment. One of the injured inmates later succumbed to his injuries.

 

Authorities deployed Sri Lanka Police Special Task Force (STF), the Sri Lanka Army, and the Sri Lanka Police personnel to restore order.

 

The Sri Lanka Air Force also deployed a Bell 412 helicopter and drones to monitor the situation from the air.

 

According to reports, inmates had set fire to the office of the Chief Jailer and the prison's disciplinary division during the unrest.

 

Meanwhile, relatives who arrived at Mahara Prison yesterday to visit inmates were denied entry to the prison. They subsequently gathered outside the prison premises, where a tense situation developed between them and the police before the authorities brought the situation under control.

 

Following the sound of several loud noises resembling gunfire from inside the prison, relatives of inmates and some nearby residents reportedly attempted to break through police barricades. Security forces intervened and managed to contain the situation.


It was also reported that some relatives and local residents hurled stones at security personnel during the incident.

 

Accordingly, the police imposed police curfew in Grama Niladari divisions of 246 Kendaliyadda Road - West, 246 C Kendaliyadda Road - North, and 181 G - Dambuwa.

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