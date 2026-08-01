Unrest erupts once again at Mahara Prison premises

A state of unrest has once again emerged in the vicinity of the Mahara Prison premises, said Ada Derana reporter.

Several gunshots were reportedly heard from within the prison, prompting relatives of inmates and local residents who had gathered at the site to attempt to breach police barricades.

The situation further escalated when security forces personnel moved in to disperse and control the crowd.

According to sources, relatives of inmates and local residents at the scene allegedly hurled stones at security forces personnel during the confrontation.

Meanwhile, water cannon vehicles have been deployed to the area in front of the prison as authorities continue efforts to contain the unrest and maintain public order.