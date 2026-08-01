SLAF deploys helicopter and drones to monitor Mahara Prison

A Bell 412 helicopter and drones have been deployed by the Sri Lanka Air Force (SLAF) to monitor the current situation surrounding the incidents at Mahara Prison, the SLAF spokesman said.

A state of unrest had once again emerged in the vicinity of Mahara Prison.

Several gunshots were reportedly heard from within the prison, prompting relatives of inmates and local residents who had gathered at the site to attempt to breach police barricades.

The situation further escalated when security forces personnel moved in to disperse and control the crowd.

According to sources, relatives of inmates and local residents at the scene allegedly hurled stones at security forces personnel during the confrontation.

Meanwhile, water cannon vehicles have been deployed to the area in front of the prison as authorities continue efforts to contain the unrest and maintain public order.

One inmate has been confirmed dead, while at least six others have been injured and are receiving treatment following the tense situation reported at Mahara Prison today.

Seven individuals were admitted to the Ragama Hospital following the unrest at Mahara Prison, with one of them later succumbing to injuries, according to hospital sources.

Following reports of a tense situation, a major fire broke out in a building within the Mahara Prison premises, and several individuals, including inmates, were injured in the incident. The injured were subsequently rushed to Ragama Hospital for treatment.