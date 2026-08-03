Puttalam to Pottuvil coast still unsafe for fishing activities: Fisheries Department

The Department of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources has extended the ban on fishing activities in sea areas from Puttalam to Pottuvil due to strong winds and rough sea conditions.

Director General of Fisheries Susantha Kahawatta said that while the adverse weather conditions affecting the country have eased to some extent, rough seas continue to prevail along the Puttalam–Pottuvil coastal belt.

He said the restriction on small-scale and one-day fishing vessels operating in coastal waters from Puttalam, Chilaw, Negombo, Colombo, Kalutara, Galle, Matara, Hambantota and Pottuvil will remain in effect until further notice.

The restriction will be lifted once sea conditions improve, based on data provided by the Department of Meteorology, he added.

The Director General also expressed regret over the deaths of five fishermen from Mannar, Kalpitiya, Chilaw and Negombo who had gone to sea despite weather warnings issued by authorities.

Fishermen have been urged to strictly adhere to official weather warnings and wear life jackets while engaging in fishing activities.