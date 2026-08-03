Red warning issued for strong winds and rough seas from Galle to Pottuvil

The Department of Meteorology has issued a Red Warning for strong winds and rough sea conditions in the sea areas extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota.

According to the warning, these sea areas will be very rough at times, with strong gusty winds reaching speeds of 60–70 kmph.

Naval and fishing communities have been advised not to venture into these sea areas until further notice.

Meanwhile, sea areas extending from Puttalam to Galle via Colombo are expected to be rough at times, with strong gusty winds of 50–60 kmph.

The Department of Meteorology has also urged naval and fishing communities operating in these areas to remain vigilant and pay close attention to future weather forecasts and advisories.