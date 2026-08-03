Rs. 71.7 billion relief package to ease economic burden linked to Middle East conflict

The Committee on Public Finance (CoPF) has approved a Rs. 71.7 billion relief package introduced through Supplementary Estimate No. 03 of 2026 to assist people affected by economic impacts arising from the conflict in the Middle East, the Department of Communication of Parliament said.

The approval was granted during a Committee meeting held in Parliament under the chairmanship of Member of Parliament Dr. Harsha de Silva.

The Committee reviewed the allocation of funds under the relief package and examined measures introduced by the government to provide relief amid prevailing economic challenges.

According to officials, Rs. 52.8 billion of the total allocation has been allocated to the petroleum sector to address potential losses caused by increased fuel import costs and to ensure an uninterrupted fuel supply.

A further Rs. 18.9 billion will be used to replenish the annual budget contingency reserve, which had been utilized for fuel subsidies, fertilizer assistance for smallholder tea growers and support for the fisheries sector.

Officials informed the Committee that the allocation would be financed through the remaining balance of the Rs. 500 billion Supplementary Estimate No. 01 of 2026, which was introduced for relief and recovery measures following Cyclone Ditwah.

The Committee was also informed that the proposal would not increase the government’s expenditure ceiling or borrowing limit for 2026, as it involves only a reallocation of already approved budgetary provisions.

The relief package includes Rs. 15 billion allocated to the Ceylon Electricity Board, Rs. 8.2 billion for the Aswesuma welfare programme, Rs. 3 billion for Yala agricultural activities, Rs. 2.2 billion for smallholder plantation farmers and Rs. 1.2 billion for the fisheries sector.

Meanwhile, the Road Development Authority briefed the Committee on reconstruction work following damage caused by Cyclone Ditwah, including assistance pledged by India and China for rebuilding damaged bridges.

The Committee also discussed disaster preparedness measures, including the potential impact of the El Niño phenomenon, with Dr. Harsha de Silva stressing the need to strengthen the Disaster Management Statutory Fund.

Discussions were also held on public sector salary structures and the determination of the Auditor General’s salary, with the Committee deciding to continue deliberations before reaching a final decision.