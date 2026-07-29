52-year-old man killed by nephew following dispute in Gampola

A 52-year-old man has been killed following a sharp weapon attack at a residence in Keerapane, Gampola, last night (28), police said.

According to police, officers arrived at the scene after receiving information that an injured person was lying inside a house. The victim was rushed to the Gampola Hospital but had succumbed to his injuries by the time he was admitted.

The deceased has been identified as a resident of Keerapane, Gampola.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the attack had taken place following an argument between the victim and his nephew. Police said the suspect allegedly assaulted the victim with a sharp weapon during the dispute, resulting in his death.

The suspect, a 43-year-old man, has been arrested in connection with the incident.