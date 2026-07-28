Special programme underway to inspect quality of consumer goods

The Ministry of Science and Technology says that a special programme to inspect the standards and quality of consumer goods available in the market will be conducted today (28), in parallel with National Integrity Week.

Minister of Science and Technology Professor Krishantha Abeysena stated that the programme will be held at the Pettah market premises.

During the inspection, food items, electrical appliances, toys, and other consumer goods available for sale will be examined to determine whether they comply with the required standards.

The Minister highlighted that one of the key objectives of the programme is to check whether food products contain harmful substances that could pose risks to human health.

Officials from institutions under the Ministry of Science and Technology, including the Sri Lanka Standards Institution (SLSI) and the Industrial Technology Institute (ITI), along with other relevant agencies, are expected to participate in the inspection programme.

The initiative will also focus on educating consumers directly about the quality of products while raising awareness among traders and entrepreneurs engaged in commercial activities.

Speaking on the programme, Minister Professor Krishantha Abeysena said:

"One of the main objectives is to examine whether food items, electronic goods, toys, and other products meet the required standards. We will be visiting Pettah with officials from the SLSI, ITI, and other relevant institutions under our Ministry to inspect the quality of these products. We also expect to educate the public about product standards and create awareness among traders and entrepreneurs involved in these businesses."