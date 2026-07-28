Ex-Minister Wimal Weerawansa’s brother produced before court

Sarath Weerawansa, the brother of former Minister Wimal Weerawansa, has been produced before the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court this morning (28).

He has been brought before the court today in connection with an order regarding bail, according to reports.

He was arrested on July 15, 2026 by the Financial Crimes Investigation Division (FCID) in connection with an incident of allegedly misusing state-owned vehicles belonging to the State Engineering Corporation.

It was reported that police officers had visited a house belonging to him in the Panadura area, based on information received, in order to apprehend him on the advice of the Attorney General. However, Sarath Weerawansa was not present at the home at that time.

Based on information received that he was in Gampaha, officers of the Financial Crimes Investigation Division had visited the location and made the arrest on July 15, 2026.