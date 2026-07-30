‘Red’ advisory issued for strong winds and rough seas

The Department of Meteorology has issued a “Red” level advisory for strong winds and rough seas for seas off the coasts extending from Kankesanthurai to Kalpitiya via Mannar and from Hambantota to Pottuvil.



The advisory, issued today (30), will remain in effect until 09.00 a.m. tomorrow (31).



According to the Met. Department, strong gusty winds of about 50-60 kmph can be expected at times over sea areas off the coasts extending from Trincomalee to Kankesanthurai via Mullaitivu and Kalpitiya to Hambantota via Colombo, and Galle.



Meanwhile, strong gusty winds up to 60-70 kmph can be expected at times over sea areas off the coasts extending from Kankesanthurai to Kalpitiya via Mannar and from Hambantota to Pottuvil, the Met. Department noted.



Furthermore, the wave height may increase about 2.0 – 2.5 meters in the sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Pottuvil via Colombo, Galle and Hambantota, it added.



Accordingly, naval and fishing communities have been urged to be vigilant while engaging in fishing and naval activities in the above-sea areas.