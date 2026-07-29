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Navy arrests 12 suspects for smuggling over 14,000 sea cucumbers
Jul 29, 202602:17 PM
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Navy arrests 12 suspects for smuggling over 14,000 sea cucumbers
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A total of 12 individuals have been arrested during a search operation conducted in Mannar by the Sri Lanka Navy. 

 

During the operation, officers seized more than 14,000 sea cucumbers that were allegedly being smuggled by sea and prepared for overland transportation without the required permits.


The operation, carried out yesterday (28), also resulted in the seizure of three dinghies and two motorcycles, the Navy said.


The search operation was conducted by personnel attached to SLNS Gajaba of the North Central Naval Command following credible intelligence.


During the operation, naval personnel had inspected three suspicious dinghies and two motorcycles, leading to the discovery of a consignment of 14,072 sea cucumbers.


The 12 suspects, aged between 24 and 46, were identified as residents of Mannar, according to the Navy.


The suspects, along with the seized stock of sea cucumbers, dinghies, and motorcycles, were handed over to the Assistant Directorate of Fisheries in Mannar for further legal proceedings.

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