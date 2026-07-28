header logo
සිංහලதமிழ்
Rhythms of Lanka
Mogo Academy
Latest
Cabinet approves additional allowance for overseas scholarship students
13h ago
Google NewsAdd on Google
Cabinet approves additional allowance for overseas scholarship students
Mobitel Inner

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved an additional foreign exchange adjustment allowance of up to Rs. 2.5 million per year for students selected under the government’s overseas scholarship programme, following the recent depreciation of the Sri Lankan Rupee against major global currencies.

 

The allowance will be provided to ensure that students pursuing undergraduate studies at internationally ranked foreign universities are able to meet increased costs arising from exchange rate fluctuations.

 

The scholarship programme, introduced under the 2025 Budget, aims to support the country’s top-performing students in the 2024 GCE Advanced Level Examination by enabling them to pursue their first degree programmes overseas.

 

Under the scheme, each student is eligible to receive financial assistance of up to Rs. 20 million annually, with total funding capped at Rs. 80 million for the full four-year degree period.

 

Thirty-two students were selected for the programme based on their Advanced Level examination results. Nine students have already left Sri Lanka to begin their studies, while arrangements are underway for the remaining recipients to travel abroad.

 

Officials noted that the sharp depreciation of the Rupee has increased the cost of foreign currency payments, making the originally allocated funds insufficient for certain expenses faced by scholarship recipients.

 

The proposal to introduce the exchange rate adjustment allowance was submitted by the Prime Minister, in her capacity as Minister of Education, Higher Education and Vocational Education, and received Cabinet approval.

MostRead
Mobitel Upahara
VideoStories
“Govt. seeking a one-party rule” - Sajith also opposes govt. move to extend retirement age of judges

“Govt. seeking a one-party rule” - Sajith also opposes govt. move to extend retirement age of judges

“Modern rulers cannot tolerate the saffron robe ”Maha Sangha calls for protection of Buddhasasana

“Modern rulers cannot tolerate the saffron robe ”Maha Sangha calls for protection of Buddhasasana

Cabinet approves contentious proposal to extend retirement age of all judges

Cabinet approves contentious proposal to extend retirement age of all judges

Government will not expand paddy cultivation - Minister Lalkantha

Government will not expand paddy cultivation - Minister Lalkantha

Sri Lanka on El Niño alert: Rains expected in Oct-Nov, heat waves not expected in Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka on El Niño alert: Rains expected in Oct-Nov, heat waves not expected in Sri Lanka

BASL condemns MP Asitha Niroshana’s allegations as "false and malicious"

BASL condemns MP Asitha Niroshana’s allegations as "false and malicious"

Sri Lanka’s dengue death toll rises to 61 as cases exceed 80,000

Sri Lanka’s dengue death toll rises to 61 as cases exceed 80,000

No-confidence motion against Justice Minister defeated in Parliament with majority of 116 votes

No-confidence motion against Justice Minister defeated in Parliament with majority of 116 votes

Sri Lanka hit by 10% tariff as US launches fresh 'forced labour' duties on 60 trading partners

Sri Lanka hit by 10% tariff as US launches fresh 'forced labour' duties on 60 trading partners

Dengue cases in Sri Lanka surpasses 80,000as death toll rises to 59

Dengue cases in Sri Lanka surpasses 80,000as death toll rises to 59

‘Colombo Literary Festival 2026’ begins at Arcade Independence Square today

‘Colombo Literary Festival 2026’ begins at Arcade Independence Square today

MP Ajith P. Perera accuses govt of failing to fulfil pre-election promises to the people

MP Ajith P. Perera accuses govt of failing to fulfil pre-election promises to the people

Investigating into Negombo Prison clash continuing; Statements recorded from nearly 1,000 so far CID

Investigating into Negombo Prison clash continuing; Statements recorded from nearly 1,000 so far CID

Sri Lanka may face both drought and heavy rainfall? Authorities urge early preparedness

Sri Lanka may face both drought and heavy rainfall? Authorities urge early preparedness

Appeals Court defers further consideration of ex-President Gotabaya’s petition until Aug. 3

Appeals Court defers further consideration of ex-President Gotabaya’s petition until Aug. 3

Lassana Flora