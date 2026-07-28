Gazette issued to transfer Horana District Hospital to Health Ministry

The Horana District General Hospital, currently administered by the Western Provincial Council, is set to be transferred under the purview of the Ministry of Health, following the issuance of a Gazette notification.

The hospital, which serves residents in Horana and surrounding areas across the Kalutara, Colombo and Ratnapura districts, currently has a bed capacity of 544 and an approved staff cadre of 739.

Providing healthcare services to nearly one million people, the hospital has been identified as requiring further development in terms of infrastructure and human resources to enhance its capacity as a District General Hospital delivering tertiary care services, the Ministry of Health stated.

The decision to transfer the hospital to the Ministry of Health and Mass Media was made after obtaining the approval of the Western Province Governor. Meanwhile, cabinet approval for the transfer was granted on June 30.

The approval was granted subject to observations and recommendations by the Minister of Finance, Planning and Economic Development and the Public Service Commission.