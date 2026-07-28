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Sri Lanka Women clinch ODI series against Pakistan with 8-wicket victory
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Sri Lanka Women clinch ODI series against Pakistan with 8-wicket victory
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Sri Lanka Women defeated Pakistan Women by eight wickets in the third and final One-Day International in Hambantota to clinch the three-match ODI series 2-1.

 

Chasing a below par 188-run target, Sri Lanka produced a dominant batting display, crossing the line in 37.2 overs with only two wickets down.

 

Harshitha Samarawickrama led the successful chase with an unbeaten 71 runs off 92 deliveries, while Hasini Perera scored a valuable 50 off 77 balls. Captain Chamari Athapaththu provided an explosive start to the innings, smashing 52 runs from just 38 deliveries.

 

Earlier, Pakistan Women struggled against a disciplined Sri Lankan bowling attack after being sent in to bat. They were bowled out for 187 runs in 40 overs, with captain Fatima Sana top-scoring with 41 runs off 49 balls.

 

Sri Lanka’s bowlers kept Pakistan under pressure throughout the innings, with Chethana Vimukthi, Chamari Athapaththu and Kavisha Dilhari taking three wickets each.

 

The victory handed Sri Lanka a 2-1 series triumph and capped a strong comeback after losing the opening match of the series.

 

The two teams will now shift focus to the T20 International series, which begins in Dambulla on Friday.

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