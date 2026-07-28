Donald Trump again threatens to blow up Iranian bridges and power plants

US President Donald Trump again threatened to destroy Iranian bridges and power plants despite attempts to resume diplomatic talks.

“If they don’t make a deal, then I go back and I finish the job. But that’s going to take them forever to rebuild. Already, it’ll take them many years to ever to rebuild,” Trump told Fox News’ “Fox & Friends” in a phone interview.

“And if I go back and finish up the job, as some people would like, with the bridges … very easy, I could take out most of their bridges in less than an hour, less than an hour,” he added.

Trump said he could also target power plants: “The hardest thing to build is a power plant. The longest thing to build is a bridge.”

Trump said he would avoid attacking desalination plants.

“And who am I hurting there? I’m hurting the people. So I’m not looking to do that,” he said.

Source: CNN

– Agencies