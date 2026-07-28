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Sri Lanka’s arts reflect diversity, unity and shared humanity: PM Harini
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Sri Lanka’s arts reflect diversity, unity and shared humanity: PM Harini
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Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya has highlighted the power of art to unite people beyond ethnic, religious and linguistic differences, saying that the true language of great art is humanity and unity.

 

The Prime Minister made the remarks while attending the “Dr. Sujatha Attanayake Pranama” felicitation ceremony held at the Kumaratunga Munidasa Studio in honour of the veteran songstress.

 

The event recognised Dr. Sujatha Attanayake’s more than seven-decade contribution to Sri Lankan music and broadcasting. 

 

Addressing the gathering, Prime Minister Amarasuriya praised Dr. Attanayake’s extraordinary artistic journey, which began at the age of eight and went on to win the admiration of generations of Sri Lankans.

 

She said a nation’s cultural identity is shaped not only by history but also by songs, voices and artistic creations that remain alive in the memories of its people. The Prime Minister described Dr. Attanayake as one of the finest examples of an artiste who has contributed to preserving and strengthening Sri Lanka’s cultural heritage.

 

Recalling the veteran singer’s influence over more than seven decades, the Prime Minister said her voice had been part of the lives of Sri Lankans during moments of joy, sorrow, love, and devotion.

 

“Dr. Sujatha Attanayake sang not merely songs, but emotions,” the Prime Minister said, highlighting the deep connection between the artiste and the public.

 

Prime Minister Amarasuriya noted that Dr. Attanayake’s music crossed cultural boundaries through her performances in Sinhala, Tamil, and Islamic musical traditions. She said the artiste’s work helped promote coexistence, mutual understanding, and compassion among Sri Lanka’s diverse communities.

 

The Prime Minister stressed that Sri Lanka’s arts and culture belong to all communities and have been enriched by the country’s diverse ethnicities, languages and traditions. She said lasting works of art are created when people respect differences and move forward together.

 

She added that Sri Lanka’s future depends on cooperation, mutual respect and a shared commitment to building a society based on brotherhood.

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