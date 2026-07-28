Kelani Valley railway services to be restricted due to essential repairs

The Department of Railways has announced temporary restrictions on train services along the Kelani Valley railway line and the closure of the Nawala–Narahenpita railway crossing due to essential repair work.

According to the Department, the measures are being implemented to facilitate urgent renovation work at the Nawala–Narahenpita road railway crossing, located between Narahenpita and Nugegoda railway stations.

As a result, train services between Colombo Fort and Nugegoda railway stations on the Kelani Valley line will be suspended from 7.00 a.m. to 8.00 p.m. on August 1.

The Railway Department has also announced revised train schedules for services operating on the Kelani Valley line on Saturday evening and Sunday morning.

Passengers have been advised to take note of the temporary changes and make necessary travel arrangements.