BASL unanimously rejects proposal to extend judges’ retirement age

The Bar Association of Sri Lanka (BASL) has unanimously opposed the government’s proposal to extend the retirement age of judges, with BASL President Rajeev Amarasuriya stating that the entire legal profession of the country is firmly against the move.

Speaking to media following a Special General Meeting held by the BASL premises this morning (29), Amarasuriya said all lawyers present at the meeting, as well as those who participated online, voted against the proposal.

He said the proposal has also drawn opposition from judges and warned that the move could have a serious impact on judicial independence.

Amarasuriya described the government’s decision as an unwise move and said the BASL would take all possible steps to oppose the proposal, with the backing received at the General Meeting strengthening its position.

He cautioned that any action affecting the independence of the judiciary could have long-term consequences and urged the government to reconsider the proposal while taking into account the views of the legal community.

The BASL President said the association has been raising objections to the proposal for nearly two months but had not been given an opportunity by the government to discuss the matter.

He added that he was scheduled to meet the Minister of Justice at 5 p.m. today to discuss the concerns raised by the BASL.

Amarasuriya further stated that if the government intends to proceed with the proposal despite objections, the matter should be referred to a referendum.

Speaking to the media following the General Meeting, Attorney-at-Law Dayasiri Jayasekara stated that members of the Bar Association unanimously expressed their opposition to the government’s proposal.

The Special General Meeting of the Bar Association of Sri Lanka got underway at the association's headquarters in Colombo at 11:00 a.m. today.

Several prominent lawyers including senior attorney Lal Wijenayake, attorney Udaya Gammanpila, President's Upul Jayasuriya, President's Counsel MA Sumanthiran and President's Counsel Ali Sabry attended the special general meeting.

The Bar Association called the special general meeting to discuss the proposed increase in the retirement age of judges and the measures to be taken in response.