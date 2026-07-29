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BASL special meeting today on proposed judges’ retirement age increase
Jul 29, 202607:51 AM
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BASL special meeting today on proposed judges’ retirement age increase
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The Bar Association of Sri Lanka (BASL) will hold a special general meeting today (29) to discuss the proposed increase in the retirement age of judges and the measures to be taken in response.

 

BASL President Attorney-at-Law Rajeev Amarasuriya said the meeting will focus on the possible steps the association should take regarding the government’s move to amend the retirement age limit for judges.

 

The meeting is scheduled to be held at 11.00 a.m. today at the BASL premises in Colombo.

 

Amarasuriya said the matter does not concern any individual or judge, but relates to the independence of the judiciary, constitutional principles, and maintaining public confidence in the justice system.

 

He further stated that any fundamental constitutional changes should be introduced through a transparent process involving broad public and stakeholder consultation.

 

BASL members have been invited to participate in the special general meeting to discuss the issue, which the association considers a matter of national importance.

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