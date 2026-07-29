BASL special general meeting underway in Colombo

The Special General Meeting of the Bar Association of Sri Lanka (BASL) is currently underway at the association's headquarters in Colombo.

A number of prominent lawyers are attending the special general meeting, including senior attorney Lal Wijenayake, attorney Udaya Gammanpila, President's Upul Jayasuriya, President's Counsel MA Sumanthiran and President's Counsel Ali Sabry.

The Bar Association called the special general meeting to discuss the proposed increase in the retirement age of judges and the measures to be taken in response.

BASL President Attorney-at-Law Rajeev Amarasuriya said the meeting will focus on the possible steps the association should take regarding the government’s move to amend the retirement age limit for judges.

Amarasuriya said the matter does not concern any individual or judge, but relates to the independence of the judiciary, constitutional principles, and maintaining public confidence in the justice system.

He further stated that any fundamental constitutional changes should be introduced through a transparent process involving broad public and stakeholder consultation.

All BASL members have been invited to participate in the special general meeting to discuss the issue, which the association considers a matter of national importance.