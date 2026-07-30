Dengue cases in Sri Lanka exceed 84,000 as high-risk areas increase

The number of dengue cases reported in Sri Lanka so far this year has surpassed 84,000, according to the National Dengue Control Unit.

Health authorities stated that a total of 84,091 dengue cases have been recorded up to now. No dengue-related deaths were reported yesterday, while the total number of dengue fatalities recorded this year remains at 61.

Gampaha Records Highest Number of Dengue Cases

The highest number of dengue cases has been reported from the Gampaha District, with a total of 17,850 cases recorded so far.

The Colombo District has reported the second-highest number of cases, with 16,716 dengue patients identified during the same period.

Western Province Remains Most Affected

The Western Province continues to record the highest number of dengue cases among all provinces in the country.

Accordingly, 44,552 dengue cases have been reported from the Western Province so far this year.

The Southern Province has recorded the second-highest number of cases, with 12,656 patients reported.

175 Dengue High-Risk Zones Identified

The National Dengue Control Unit has warned that dengue continues to spread across the island, with 175 high-risk areas currently identified.

Health officials have urged the public to take preventive measures by eliminating mosquito breeding sites and remaining alert to dengue symptoms as authorities continue efforts to control the spread of the disease.