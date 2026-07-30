Sugeeshwara Bandara produced before court

Former private secretary to former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, political activist Sugeeshwara Bandara, has been produced before the Fort Magistrate's Court this morning (30).



Bandara was arrested on June 18 in connection with an ongoing investigation into allegations that he had drawn salaries from two government institutions, thereby misappropriating state funds.



Meanwhile, the Anti-Corruption Committee of the Special Presidential Commission of Inquiry had lodged a complaint with the Central Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB) regarding an alleged financial irregularity under the President’s Expenditure Head.



Investigations subsequently revealed that Bandara had served as the private secretary to former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa in 2022 while also holding the post of Project Director at the Presidential Secretariat during the same period.



Based on these findings, he was arrested in Colpetty last month.



Accordingly, after being produced before the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court he was further remanded until today.