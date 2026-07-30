Money laundering case against Namal Rajapaksa deferred till October

The Colombo Magistrate’s Court has ordered that a case filed against Parliamentarian Namal Rajapaksa under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act be taken up on October 29.

When the complaint was called before the court, Namal Rajapaksa and the other suspects appeared before the Magistrate, Ada Derana reporter said.

Following the proceedings, the Magistrate directed investigators to present an update on the progress of the ongoing investigations on October 29.

The case has been filed against Namal Rajapaksa under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.