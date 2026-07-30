Sri Lanka observes World Day against Trafficking in Persons

Sri Lanka joined countries around the world in observing the World Day Against Trafficking in Persons today, with authorities highlighting the growing threat of human trafficking and calling for stronger public vigilance and cooperation.

In a message issued to mark the occasion, the Secretary to the Ministry of Defence and Chairman of the National Anti-Human Trafficking Task Force, Air Vice Marshal Sampath Thuyacontha (Retd), said human trafficking is a crime that can occur across borders, within communities, through workplaces, online platforms, and even under the guise of legitimate employment opportunities.

Referring to this year's global theme, "Trapped Behind the Scam," he said organized criminal networks are increasingly luring and trafficking people before subjecting them to threats, violence, and exploitation, forcing them to engage in online scams and financial fraud.

He noted that individuals who appear to be involved in online criminal activities may, in some cases, be victims themselves, acting under coercion after being deprived of their freedom and exploited by trafficking networks.

The Defence Secretary said the National Anti-Human Trafficking Task Force remains committed to preventing human trafficking, identifying and protecting victims, strengthening investigations and prosecutions, and supporting the long-term reintegration of survivors.

He also stressed that tackling human trafficking is not the responsibility of the Government alone and called for the cooperation of communities, institutions, and the public to combat the crime effectively.

Urging collective action on the World Day Against Trafficking in Persons, he called on all stakeholders to protect human dignity, support survivors, and strengthen efforts to dismantle criminal networks that profit from human exploitation.