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UEFA nations vote unanimously to boycott World Cup over FIFA stake sale plans
Jul 30, 202609:25 PM
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UEFA nations vote unanimously to boycott World Cup over FIFA stake sale plans
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UEFA's member associations have unanimously voted to boycott the World Cup and other ​FIFA competitions in protest at FIFA's plan to ‌sell stakes to external investors in a subsidiary that will run the global governing body's tournaments, European soccer's ​governing body said following a virtual meeting ​on Thursday.

 

World soccer's ruling body said on Tuesday it plans to create a $20 billion subsidiary to run the World Cup and its other events and will offer stakes of up to 20% in it to external investors.

 

"No UEFA national teams will participate ​in any FIFA competition for so long as ​these proposals remain alive, unless this proposal has been abandoned ‌in its entirety and binding assurances have been given that FIFA will never again open its governance or competitions to private ownership," UEFA said in ​a statement.

 

"The ​World Cup cannot be treated as an investment product. It is one of footballs greatest sporting legacies. It has been built over generations by players, national teams and supporters across every continent," UEFA added.

 

"No part of it should ever be surrendered to private investors. The World Cup is not for sale."

 

Source: Reuters

 

--Agencies 

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