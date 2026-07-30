UEFA nations vote unanimously to boycott World Cup over FIFA stake sale plans

UEFA's member associations have unanimously voted to boycott the World Cup and other ​FIFA competitions in protest at FIFA's plan to ‌sell stakes to external investors in a subsidiary that will run the global governing body's tournaments, European soccer's ​governing body said following a virtual meeting ​on Thursday.

World soccer's ruling body said on Tuesday ⁠it plans to create a $20 billion subsidiary ​to run the World Cup and its other ​events and will offer stakes of up to 20% in it to external investors.

"No UEFA national teams will participate ​in any FIFA competition for so long as ​these proposals remain alive, unless this proposal has been abandoned ‌in ⁠its entirety and binding assurances have been given that FIFA will never again open its governance or competitions to private ownership," UEFA said in ​a statement.

"The ​World Cup ⁠cannot be treated as an investment product. It is one of football’s ​greatest sporting legacies. It has been ​built over ⁠generations by players, national teams and supporters across every continent," UEFA added.

"No part of it should ⁠ever ​be surrendered to private investors. ​The World Cup is not for sale."

Source: Reuters

--Agencies