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Farmers affected by African Swine Fever to receive insurance support
Jul 30, 202607:45 AM
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Farmers affected by African Swine Fever to receive insurance support
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The Agricultural and Agrarian Insurance Board has declared August as Pig Insurance Month to promote the newly introduced pig insurance scheme aimed at supporting farmers affected by the African Swine Fever (ASF) outbreak.

 

The insurance programme was introduced following a decision by the Presidential Task Force to help strengthen the swine farming sector and reduce the financial impact caused by disease-related losses.

 

Officials said the initiative is focused on encouraging farmers to insure breeding pigs and increase participation in the insurance scheme.

 

The programme will also cover breeding animals maintained at commercially operated swine farms registered with the Department of Animal Production and Health.

 

The insurance scheme provides coverage for the deaths of pigs caused by African Swine Fever, accidents, and other pig-related diseases.
Under the programme, breeding pigs between six months and four years of age will be eligible for annual insurance coverage, with a maximum insured value of Rs. 200,000 per animal.

 

Farmers seeking more information about the insurance scheme can contact their nearest district office of the Agricultural and Agrarian Insurance Board, veterinary offices, animal development advisory officers, or call the dedicated hotline 1918.

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