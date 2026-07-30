Woman arrested for supplying firearm in Mount Lavinia attempted murder incident

A woman has been arrested by the Sri Lanka Police in connection with the recent attempted murder of an individual at a residence on Temple Road, Mount Lavinia.

According to the police, the incident occurred on July 21, when two unidentified suspects arrived on a scooter motorcycle and allegedly attempted to shoot a person.

At around 10.30 p.m., while the victim was watching television upstairs in his house, one of the suspects approached him, asked whether he was "Chaminda," and attempted to open fire.

However, the attempted murder was thwarted after the firearm malfunctioned and failed to discharge.

Accordingly, a woman who aided and abetted the shooting incident has been arrested by the Western Province South Crime Division.

She was also found in possession of the narcotic substance 'Ice' (crystal methamphetamine) at the time of her arrest.

Investigations have revealed that the woman had supplied the firearm allegedly used in the attempted shooting, while CCTV footage has also captured her delivering the weapon to the gunman on a motorcycle, police said.