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US denies Iranian claims to have destroyed F-35 fighter jets
Jul 30, 202610:29 PM
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US denies Iranian claims to have destroyed F-35 fighter jets
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The US military on Thursday denied reports from Iranian media that a missile attack destroyed several American aircraft, including F-35 stealth fighters.

 

“No U.S. aircraft were destroyed or damaged in recent attempted Iranian attacks,” according to the US military’s Central Command (CENTCOM), contradicting claims from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

 

Tehran claimed it targeted the Al-Azraq Air Base in Jordan, destroying three F-35s and damaging three others. It also claimed that several officers, as well as technical and maintenance personnel, were killed in the attack.

 

CENTCOM maintained that all incoming threats were intercepted or failed to reach their targets, though it did not mention any personnel casualties.

 

Earlier Thursday, the Jordanian army said it had intercepted and downed five missiles launched from Iran toward the kingdom, marking the fourth consecutive day of such incidents.

 

The command also dismissed reports that an oil tanker, the M/T Nora, had breached the US naval blockade. It asserted that more than 20 warships and hundreds of aircraft continue to enforce the "steel wall blockade."

 

Furthermore, CENTCOM rejected IRGC claims that routes through the Strait of Hormuz are dangerous, stating that the primary threat to civilian crews remains the IRGC’s own actions.

 

CENTCOM also posted an audio recording of what it claims to be a radio transmission from Thursday. In the clip, an IRGC operative is reportedly heard warning a commercial vessel that it is in “danger” and orders it to “go back to your departure (point) immediately.”

 

“If you disobey, you will be targeted and destroyed definitely,” the recording says.

 

Source: Anadolu Agency

 

--Agencies 

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