header logo
සිංහලதமிழ்
Rhythms of Lanka
Mogo Academy
Latest
Chinese woman arrested at BIA with foreign cigarettes worth over Rs. 3 mln
21h ago
Google NewsAdd on Google
Chinese woman arrested at BIA with foreign cigarettes worth over Rs. 3 mln
Mobitel Inner

A Chinese female passenger carrying a stock of Chinese-manufactured cigarettes valued at around Rs. 3,060,000, which had been smuggled into the country, was arrested in the early hours today (03) at Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA).

 

The arrest was made by officers of the Police Narcotics Bureau's Katunayake Airport Unit while she was attempting to leave the airport.

 

The suspect is a 44-year-old beautician from Zhejiang Province, China, said Ada Derana reporter.

 

She had purchased the cigarettes in China and travelled to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, before arriving at BIA on Malaysia Airlines flight MH179.

 

During an inspection of her luggage and backpack, officers discovered 102 cartons containing a total of 20,400 cigarette sticks of various Chinese brands concealed inside.

 

The suspect and the stock of cigarettes are scheduled to be produced before the Negombo Magistrate's Court today. 

 

Further investigations are being conducted into the incident.

MostRead
Mobitel Upahara
VideoStories
“There is another reason behind the rush” – Lawyers’ body questions judges’ retirement age move

“There is another reason behind the rush” – Lawyers’ body questions judges’ retirement age move

New Constitution, land issues take centre stage as Tamil and Muslim leaders meet President

New Constitution, land issues take centre stage as Tamil and Muslim leaders meet President

Mahara Prison Clash: Multiple investigations launched into Rs. 150 million damage

Mahara Prison Clash: Multiple investigations launched into Rs. 150 million damage

Bad weather wreaks havoc across Sri Lanka Warning for heavy rains, strong winds & landslides issued

Bad weather wreaks havoc across Sri Lanka Warning for heavy rains, strong winds & landslides issued

“Prisoners’ safety must be guaranteed by the govt” Several factions demand answers from Minister

“Prisoners’ safety must be guaranteed by the govt” Several factions demand answers from Minister

Mahara Prison unrest damage estimated at Rs. 150 million; Video evidence and masterminds under probe

Mahara Prison unrest damage estimated at Rs. 150 million; Video evidence and masterminds under probe

"Bringing smiles to little hearts" Children learn the art of kite-making at Derana Kite Workshop

"Bringing smiles to little hearts" Children learn the art of kite-making at Derana Kite Workshop

“Need to find out if it was controlled from outside”; Justice Minister on Mahara Prison unrest

“Need to find out if it was controlled from outside”; Justice Minister on Mahara Prison unrest

ADB extends $200M to help Sri Lanka tackle economic pressures from Middle East conflict

ADB extends $200M to help Sri Lanka tackle economic pressures from Middle East conflict

Ceypetco announces that fuel prices will remain unchanged in August

Ceypetco announces that fuel prices will remain unchanged in August

'Suwa Seriya' free ambulance service marks 10 years as India pledges 100 more ambulances

'Suwa Seriya' free ambulance service marks 10 years as India pledges 100 more ambulances

Ex-Defence Secretary and ex-IGP sentenced to death over failure to prevent 2019

Ex-Defence Secretary and ex-IGP sentenced to death over failure to prevent 2019

TV Derana named ‘Youth TV Channel of the Year’at 7th New Generation "Youth Top40" Awards

TV Derana named ‘Youth TV Channel of the Year’at 7th New Generation "Youth Top40" Awards

Latest S&P assessment reflects Sri Lanka’s rising investor confidence and economic stability

Latest S&P assessment reflects Sri Lanka’s rising investor confidence and economic stability

Buddhists across Sri Lanka observe sacred Esala Full Moon Poya today

Buddhists across Sri Lanka observe sacred Esala Full Moon Poya today

Lassana Flora