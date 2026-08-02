35 commercial vessels redirected during US operations in Arabian Sea, CENTCOM says

The U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) says 35 commercial vessels have been redirected, while two vessels were disabled and two others boarded during ongoing operations in the Arabian Sea.

In a post on X, CENTCOM said the operations were being conducted as the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) transited the Arabian Sea while supporting the U.S. blockade against Iran.

The command also said a U.S. Marine Corps F-35C stealth fighter jet launched from the USS Abraham Lincoln during the carrier’s operations.