Fairly heavy rainfall expected in some parts of the island today

Showers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa and North-western provinces and in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts, today (02), the Department of Meteorology said.

Fairly heavy rainfall about 50 mm is likely at some places in Sabaragamuwa province and in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Kalutara, Galle and Matara districts.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Uva province and in Ampara and Batticaloa districts after 2.00 p.m.

Mainly dry weather will prevail over the other areas of the island, the Met. Department said.

Strong winds of about 40-50 kmph can be expected at times over North-central, Sabaragamuwa, Southern, Central and North-western provinces and in Trincomalee district, it added.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damage caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers