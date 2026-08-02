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Mahara Prison unrest reportedly contained; Police curfew remains in force
23h ago
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Mahara Prison unrest reportedly contained; Police curfew remains in force
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The state of unrest that that prevailed at the Mahara Prison has now reportedly been brought under control.

 

The incident began yesterday evening (01) following a dispute between inmates and prison officers, resulting in a tense situation within the prison premises.

 

Seven inmates sustained injuries during the unrest and were admitted to the Ragama Teaching Hospital for treatment. One of the injured inmates later succumbed to his injuries.

 

Authorities deployed Sri Lanka Police Special Task Force (STF), the Sri Lanka Army, and the Sri Lanka Police personnel to restore order.

 

The Sri Lanka Air Force also deployed a Bell 412 helicopter and drones to monitor the situation from the air.

 

According to reports, inmates had set fire to the office of the Chief Jailer and the prison's disciplinary division during the unrest.

 

Meanwhile, relatives who arrived at Mahara Prison yesterday to visit inmates were denied entry to the prison. They subsequently gathered outside the prison premises, where a tense situation developed between them and the police before the authorities brought the situation under control.

 

Following the sound of several loud noises resembling gunfire from inside the prison, relatives of inmates and some nearby residents reportedly attempted to break through police barricades. Security forces intervened and managed to contain the situation.

 

It was also reported that some relatives and local residents hurled stones at security personnel during the incident.

 

In response to the prevailing security situation, the police imposed police curfew in several Grama Niladari divisions within the Mahara area until further notice.

 

Police stated that the curfew was imposed to maintain public order and applies to the Grama Niladhari divisions of 246 Kendaliyadda Road - West, 246 C Kendaliyadda Road - North, and 181 G - Dambuwa.

 

Meanwhile, the Secretary of Defence, Sampath Thuyacontha and new Army Commander Lieutenant General Nilantha Premaratne visited the Mahara Prison premises last night to assess the situation.

 

Commenting on the incident, Minister of Justice, Harshana Nanayakkara stated that those injured in the unrest are receiving medical treatment and that he held discussions with Public Security Minister Ananda Wijepala, the Defence Secretary, and the Inspector General of Police (IGP) regarding the situation.

 

He added that the necessary security measures had been implemented at the prison.

 

The Minister further confirmed that a fire had broken out inside the prison and that authorities had taken steps to bring the situation under control.

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