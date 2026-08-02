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The Sopranos star Vincent Pastore dies aged 80
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The Sopranos star Vincent Pastore dies aged 80
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US actor Vincent Pastore, who played Salvatore "Big Pussy" Bonpensiero in the hit show The Sopranos, has died aged 80, according to several US outlets.

 

Pastore was found at his home in the Bronx, New York City and there was no indication of criminality, the BBC's US partner CBS News reported.

 

In The Sopranos, Pastore played Tony Soprano's best friend who ultimately became an informant for the FBI. His character's death in series two was one of the show's most memorable storylines.

                                         

Robert Attermann, Pastore's manager, told CBS News: "To the world, he will always be remembered as the unforgettable 'Big Pussy,' but to those of us who knew him, he was so much more."

 

"He loved being an actor. He was passionate about his craft and was always encouraging, respectful, and generous with young actors, taking the time to offer guidance and support whenever he could," Attermann said.

 

He continued: "For me, losing Vinny is deeply personal. Over more than three decades, I had the honor of watching not only his remarkable career but also the incredible person he was. I will miss his friendship, his loyalty, his humor, and his heart."

 

Pastore was born in the Bronx in 1946. He enlisted in the US Navy during the Vietnam War before embarking on a career in acting.

 

His early credits included roles in movies such as Goodfellas and Carlito's Way.

 

Later TV appearances included Law & Order, General Hospital and Hawaii Five-O.

 

But it was his role in The Sopranos which brought Pastore widespread recognition. He appeared in all six seasons of the critically acclaimed show, despite his character being killed off in the second series.

 

In 2000, Pastore and his fellow The Sopranos cast members won the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series.

 

Source: BBC

-Agencies 

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