Public Sector Salaries and Pensions Commission begins operations tomorrow

The office of the Commission on Public Sector Salaries and Pensions will commence operations tomorrow (04) with the opening of its office at 10.00 a.m. on Malalasekara Mawatha, Colombo 07.

The Commission was established under Extraordinary Gazette Notification No. 2494/05, issued on June 22, 2026, following a directive by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake to implement reforms to the salaries and pension systems of public sector employees.

The Commission has been mandated to examine issues relating to public sector salaries and pensions, promote greater professionalism within the public service and recommend structural reforms aimed at modernising the sector in line with technological advancements and global developments, the President’s Media Division said in a statement.

As part of its mandate, the Commission will also begin accepting views and proposals from trade unions, organisations and the general public from tomorrow as part of the consultation process, the PMD added.