Mahara Prison unrest damage exceeds Rs. 150 million

Damage caused to the Mahara Prison during yesterday’s unrest is estimated to exceed Rs. 150 million, according to reports.

The Department of Prisons said an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the incident, while a large number of prison properties were damaged during the clash.

Several buildings within the prison premises sustained extensive damage, with roof tiles destroyed and structures affected. Equipment used for vocational rehabilitation programmes, including sewing activities, was also damaged.

The unrest continued for over 13 hours, with inmates allegedly throwing stones from inside the prison premises until midnight. Several houses located near the prison were also damaged due to stone attacks.

Police preliminary investigations have revealed that the unrest was allegedly led by four inmates, identified as “Saathan”, “Asaar”, “Petta” and another inmate.

Following the incident, the Prison Department transferred 104 inmates identified as having been involved in the unrest to seven other prisons, including Boossa Prison.

The unrest, which began at around 4.00 p.m. yesterday (01) at the Mahara Prison, where more than 4,100 inmates are held, was brought under control by security forces at around 6.00 a.m. today (02).

One inmate died in the incident, while nine others were injured.

Reports indicate that the unrest may have been triggered by tensions arising from a shortage of narcotics inside the prison premises after authorities intensified measures to prevent drug circulation within the facility.

The situation reportedly escalated after four inmates climbed onto the prison roof last morning in protest against the prison administration. A senior prison official who arrived at the scene to inquire into their concerns was met with stone attacks from inmates.

Prison officers later withdrew from the area after securing essential items, including medicines from the prison hospital, sharp equipment from the kitchen and firearms from the armoury.

During the unrest, around 1,500 inmates allegedly attempted to escape by damaging a section of a wall under construction. Prison officers opened fire to prevent the escape attempt.

Another group of inmates reportedly set fire to a prison building, while some inmates later broke into a facility where confiscated narcotics were stored and used the substances.

The unrest also saw inmates breaking the locks of several wards, allowing other prisoners to leave their cells. However, some inmates refused to leave and remained inside their cells, following which they were allegedly assaulted by those involved in the unrest.

Seven injured inmates were admitted to the Ragama Teaching Hospital, where one of them later died.

The deceased was identified as a 33-year-old resident of Hendala, Wattala, who had been remanded over allegations of motorcycle theft and possession of 20 grams of ice narcotics.

Meanwhile, Minister of Justice Harshana Nanayakkara said the unrest at the Mahara Prison differs from the incident previously reported at the Negombo Prison, citing the nature of the two incidents.

Speaking to reporters after an event this afternoon (02), the Justice Minister said the Negombo incident was a clash among inmates, while the unrest at Mahara involved a confrontation between inmates and prison authorities.

Minister Nanayakkara also said there were suspicions that certain groups may have been coordinating unrest inside prisons from outside in an organized manner. He added that authorities would investigate whether there had been any external involvement, noting that such incidents had not arisen without cause in the past.

Commenting on prison overcrowding, the Justice Minister said it remained one of the factors that could contribute to unrest within correctional facilities. However, he pointed out that overcrowding had existed before the current government came to power and said measures are now being implemented to address the issue.

The Justice Minister further said an investigation would be launched into the damage caused to public property during the Mahara unrest, adding that strict action would be taken against those found responsible.