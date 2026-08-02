Justice Minister suspects external influence behind Mahara Prison unrest

Minister of Justice Harshana Nanayakkara says the unrest at the Mahara Prison differs from the incident previously reported at the Negombo Prison, citing the nature of the two incidents.

Speaking to reporters after an event this afternoon (02), the Justice Minister said the Negombo incident was a clash among inmates, while the unrest at Mahara involved a confrontation between inmates and prison authorities.

Minister Nanayakkara also said there were suspicions that certain groups may have been coordinating unrest inside prisons from outside in an organized manner. He added that authorities would investigate whether there had been any external involvement, noting that such incidents had not arisen without cause in the past.

Commenting on prison overcrowding, the Justice Minister said it remained one of the factors that could contribute to unrest within correctional facilities. However, he pointed out that overcrowding had existed before the current government came to power and said measures are now being implemented to address the issue.

The Justice Minister further said an investigation would be launched into the damage caused to public property during the Mahara unrest, adding that strict action would be taken against those found responsible.