header logo
සිංහලதமிழ்
Rhythms of Lanka
Mogo Academy
Latest
Justice Minister suspects external influence behind Mahara Prison unrest
12h ago
Google NewsAdd on Google
Justice Minister suspects external influence behind Mahara Prison unrest
Mobitel Inner

Minister of Justice Harshana Nanayakkara says the unrest at the Mahara Prison differs from the incident previously reported at the Negombo Prison, citing the nature of the two incidents.

 

Speaking to reporters after an event this afternoon (02), the Justice Minister said the Negombo incident was a clash among inmates, while the unrest at Mahara involved a confrontation between inmates and prison authorities.

 

Minister Nanayakkara also said there were suspicions that certain groups may have been coordinating unrest inside prisons from outside in an organized manner. He added that authorities would investigate whether there had been any external involvement, noting that such incidents had not arisen without cause in the past.

 

Commenting on prison overcrowding, the Justice Minister said it remained one of the factors that could contribute to unrest within correctional facilities. However, he pointed out that overcrowding had existed before the current government came to power and said measures are now being implemented to address the issue.

 

The Justice Minister further said an investigation would be launched into the damage caused to public property during the Mahara unrest, adding that strict action would be taken against those found responsible.

 

RelatedNews
Mahara Prison unrest: Inmates cause extensive damage to prison property

Mahara Prison unrest: Inmates cause extensive damage to prison property

19h ago
Police curfew imposed in three GN divisions near Mahara Prison lifted

Police curfew imposed in three GN divisions near Mahara Prison lifted

18h ago
Overcrowding blamed for Mahara Prison unrest, says prisoners' rights group

Overcrowding blamed for Mahara Prison unrest, says prisoners' rights group

16h ago
Human Rights Commission launches probe into Mahara Prison unrest

Human Rights Commission launches probe into Mahara Prison unrest

12h ago
Mahara Prison authorities assure safety of inmates after unrest

Mahara Prison authorities assure safety of inmates after unrest

12h ago
MostRead
Mobitel Upahara
VideoStories
“Prisoners’ safety must be guaranteed by the govt” Several factions demand answers from Minister

“Prisoners’ safety must be guaranteed by the govt” Several factions demand answers from Minister

Mahara Prison unrest damage estimated at Rs. 150 million; Video evidence and masterminds under probe

Mahara Prison unrest damage estimated at Rs. 150 million; Video evidence and masterminds under probe

"Bringing smiles to little hearts" Children learn the art of kite-making at Derana Kite Workshop

"Bringing smiles to little hearts" Children learn the art of kite-making at Derana Kite Workshop

“Need to find out if it was controlled from outside”; Justice Minister on Mahara Prison unrest

“Need to find out if it was controlled from outside”; Justice Minister on Mahara Prison unrest

ADB extends $200M to help Sri Lanka tackle economic pressures from Middle East conflict

ADB extends $200M to help Sri Lanka tackle economic pressures from Middle East conflict

Ceypetco announces that fuel prices will remain unchanged in August

Ceypetco announces that fuel prices will remain unchanged in August

'Suwa Seriya' free ambulance service marks 10 years as India pledges 100 more ambulances

'Suwa Seriya' free ambulance service marks 10 years as India pledges 100 more ambulances

Ex-Defence Secretary and ex-IGP sentenced to death over failure to prevent 2019

Ex-Defence Secretary and ex-IGP sentenced to death over failure to prevent 2019

TV Derana named ‘Youth TV Channel of the Year’at 7th New Generation "Youth Top40" Awards

TV Derana named ‘Youth TV Channel of the Year’at 7th New Generation "Youth Top40" Awards

Latest S&P assessment reflects Sri Lanka’s rising investor confidence and economic stability

Latest S&P assessment reflects Sri Lanka’s rising investor confidence and economic stability

Buddhists across Sri Lanka observe sacred Esala Full Moon Poya today

Buddhists across Sri Lanka observe sacred Esala Full Moon Poya today

“Govt. seeking a one-party rule” - Sajith also opposes govt. move to extend retirement age of judges

“Govt. seeking a one-party rule” - Sajith also opposes govt. move to extend retirement age of judges

“Modern rulers cannot tolerate the saffron robe ”Maha Sangha calls for protection of Buddhasasana

“Modern rulers cannot tolerate the saffron robe ”Maha Sangha calls for protection of Buddhasasana

Cabinet approves contentious proposal to extend retirement age of all judges

Cabinet approves contentious proposal to extend retirement age of all judges

Government will not expand paddy cultivation - Minister Lalkantha

Government will not expand paddy cultivation - Minister Lalkantha

Lassana Flora