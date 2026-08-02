header logo
සිංහලதமிழ்
Rhythms of Lanka
Mogo Academy
Latest
Overcrowding blamed for Mahara Prison unrest, says prisoners' rights group
16h ago
Google NewsAdd on Google
Overcrowding blamed for Mahara Prison unrest, says prisoners' rights group
Mobitel Inner

The Committee for the Protection of Prisoners' Rights has attributed the unrest at Mahara Prison to severe overcrowding at the facility.

 

Addressing the media, the committee's Chairman, Attorney-at-Law Senaka Perera alleged that prison authorities were attempting to conceal the actual conditions inside the prison.

 

According to Perera, Mahara Prison, which has an official capacity of 991 inmates, is currently housing 4,447 prisoners.

 

He also claimed that the available facilities are insufficient to meet the needs of the inmate population, resulting in deteriorating living conditions within the prison.

 

Perera further alleged that the unrest began at around 1:00 p.m. on yesterday (01), but prison officials failed to take immediate steps to contain the situation. Instead, he claimed, officers withdrew from the premises, allowing the confrontation among inmates to escalate.

 

The remarks come after one inmate was killed and several others were injured during the unrest, which was brought under control by security forces this morning. Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident.

 

RelatedNews
Mahara Prison unrest: Inmates cause extensive damage to prison property

Mahara Prison unrest: Inmates cause extensive damage to prison property

19h ago
Police curfew imposed in three GN divisions near Mahara Prison lifted

Police curfew imposed in three GN divisions near Mahara Prison lifted

18h ago
Authorities probe deadly Mahara Prison unrest

Authorities probe deadly Mahara Prison unrest

17h ago
MostRead
Mobitel Upahara
VideoStories
“Prisoners’ safety must be guaranteed by the govt” Several factions demand answers from Minister

“Prisoners’ safety must be guaranteed by the govt” Several factions demand answers from Minister

Mahara Prison unrest damage estimated at Rs. 150 million; Video evidence and masterminds under probe

Mahara Prison unrest damage estimated at Rs. 150 million; Video evidence and masterminds under probe

"Bringing smiles to little hearts" Children learn the art of kite-making at Derana Kite Workshop

"Bringing smiles to little hearts" Children learn the art of kite-making at Derana Kite Workshop

“Need to find out if it was controlled from outside”; Justice Minister on Mahara Prison unrest

“Need to find out if it was controlled from outside”; Justice Minister on Mahara Prison unrest

ADB extends $200M to help Sri Lanka tackle economic pressures from Middle East conflict

ADB extends $200M to help Sri Lanka tackle economic pressures from Middle East conflict

Ceypetco announces that fuel prices will remain unchanged in August

Ceypetco announces that fuel prices will remain unchanged in August

'Suwa Seriya' free ambulance service marks 10 years as India pledges 100 more ambulances

'Suwa Seriya' free ambulance service marks 10 years as India pledges 100 more ambulances

Ex-Defence Secretary and ex-IGP sentenced to death over failure to prevent 2019

Ex-Defence Secretary and ex-IGP sentenced to death over failure to prevent 2019

TV Derana named ‘Youth TV Channel of the Year’at 7th New Generation "Youth Top40" Awards

TV Derana named ‘Youth TV Channel of the Year’at 7th New Generation "Youth Top40" Awards

Latest S&P assessment reflects Sri Lanka’s rising investor confidence and economic stability

Latest S&P assessment reflects Sri Lanka’s rising investor confidence and economic stability

Buddhists across Sri Lanka observe sacred Esala Full Moon Poya today

Buddhists across Sri Lanka observe sacred Esala Full Moon Poya today

“Govt. seeking a one-party rule” - Sajith also opposes govt. move to extend retirement age of judges

“Govt. seeking a one-party rule” - Sajith also opposes govt. move to extend retirement age of judges

“Modern rulers cannot tolerate the saffron robe ”Maha Sangha calls for protection of Buddhasasana

“Modern rulers cannot tolerate the saffron robe ”Maha Sangha calls for protection of Buddhasasana

Cabinet approves contentious proposal to extend retirement age of all judges

Cabinet approves contentious proposal to extend retirement age of all judges

Government will not expand paddy cultivation - Minister Lalkantha

Government will not expand paddy cultivation - Minister Lalkantha

Lassana Flora