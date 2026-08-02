Authorities probe deadly Mahara Prison unrest

Security forces have brought the unrest that erupted at the Mahara Prison on last afternoon (01) under complete control by around 6:00 a.m. today (02), authorities said.

One inmate was killed and six others were injured during the incident.

The injured inmates were admitted to the Ragama Teaching Hospital for treatment, where one later succumbed to his injuries.

The deceased was identified as a 33-year-old resident of Hendala, Wattala, who had been remanded in custody on charges of motorcycle theft and possession of 20 grams of crystal methamphetamine (‘Ice’).

The Department of Prisons has launched an investigation to determine the cause of the unrest. Prison Department Media Spokesman A.C. Gajanayake said inmates had caused extensive damage to prison property.

According to prison authorities, the unrest began when a group of inmates threw stones from inside the prison as relatives arrived to inquire about the welfare of prisoners.

It was also reported that several inmates attempted to escape after breaching a temporary wall under construction, while another group set fire to a prison building.

Prison officers stationed near the main entrance reportedly opened fire in an attempt to bring the situation under control.

Authorities further stated that inmates involved in the unrest assaulted fellow prisoners who refused to support them, leaving several injured.

Following reports of the incident, relatives of inmates gathered outside Mahara Prison last afternoon. Police, riot control personnel, the Sri Lanka Army, the Sri Lanka Navy and the Police Special Task Force (STF) were deployed to strengthen security in and around the prison.

Authorities noted that as sounds resembling gunfire were heard from inside the prison, agitated relatives attempted to break through police barricades and move towards the facility. The STF prevented them from advancing, although some later pelted stones at the prison.

Meanwhile, the Sri Lanka Air Force deployed a drone and a Bell 412 helicopter to monitor the situation from the air.

A police officer later briefed the gathered relatives on the situation, following which the crowd was dispersed.

Police also imposed a curfew in three Grama Niladhari divisions surrounding Mahara Prison within the Ragama Police Division until further notice. The curfew was imposed within the 246 Kendaliyadda Road - West, 246 C Kendaliyadda Road - North, and 181 G – Dambuwa Grama Niladhari divisions.

The police curfew that was imposed within three Grama Niladhari was lifted a short while ago, Sri Lanka Police announced.