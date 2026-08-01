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Police curfew imposed in three GN divisions near Mahara Prison
Aug 01, 202609:44 PM
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Police curfew imposed in three GN divisions near Mahara Prison
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A police curfew has been imposed in three Grama Niladhari (GN) Divisions within the Ragama Police Division until further notice, said police.

 

Accordingly, police curfew will be imposed with immediate effect only within the Grama Seva Divisions of 246 Kendaliyadda Road - West, 246 C Kendaliyadda Road - North and 181 G - Dambuwa, around the Mahara Prisons complex, the police spokesman said. 

 

This comes in the wake of a state of unrest once again emerging in the vicinity of Mahara Prison.

 

Meanwhile, a Bell 412 helicopter and drones have been deployed by the Sri Lanka Air Force (SLAF) to monitor the situation surrounding the incidents at Mahara Prison, the SLAF spokesman said.

 

Following initial reports of a tense situation within the prison this evening, a major fire broke out in a building within the Mahara Prison premises, and several individuals, including inmates, were injured in the incident. The injured were subsequently rushed to Ragama Hospital for treatment.

 

One inmate has been confirmed dead, while at least six others have been injured and are receiving treatment following the tense situation reported at Mahara Prison today.

 

Seven individuals were admitted to the Ragama Hospital following the unrest at Mahara Prison, with one of them later succumbing to injuries, according to hospital sources.

 

Earlier, several gunshots were reportedly heard from within the prison, prompting relatives of inmates and local residents who had gathered at the site to attempt to breach police barricades.

 

The situation further escalated when security forces personnel moved in to disperse and control the crowd.

 

According to sources, relatives of inmates and local residents at the scene allegedly hurled stones at security forces personnel during the confrontation.

 

Meanwhile, water cannon vehicles have been deployed to the area in front of the prison as authorities continue efforts to contain the unrest and maintain public order.

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