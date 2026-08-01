Sanka Ratnayake elected Executive Board Member of CWF

The current President of Sri Lanka Weightlifting Federation (SLWF), Sanka Ratnayake was elected as an Executive Board Member of the Commonwealth Weightlifting Federation (CWF) following its Electoral Congress held in Glasgow, Scotland on July 31. Ratnayake will be one of the eight elected members of the Executive Board of the Commonwealth Weightlifting Federation during the upcoming tenure of four years.

Ratnayake was elected as the President of SLWF last year at its 47th Annual General Meeting held at the National Institute of Sports Science. An old boy of Dharmaraja College, Kandy, Ratnayake was the captain of his school weightlifting team in 1996 and served as the Vice President of SLWF in 2023 and 2024.

With his rise as an administrator of SLWF, Ratnayake was also elected to the South Asian Weightlifting Federation, where he serves as a Vice President.