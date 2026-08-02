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Mahara Prison authorities assure safety of inmates after unrest
12h ago
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Mahara Prison authorities assure safety of inmates after unrest
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The security of inmates currently held at the Mahara Prison has been fully ensured following the unrest reported at the facility, Mahara Prison Superintendent Rohana Galappaththi stated.

 

Speaking to media, Superintendent Galappaththi urged family members of the inmates not to be concerned about their safety, assuring that necessary security measures have been taken.

 

Meanwhile, 104 inmates from the Mahara Prison have been transferred to seven other prisons in connection with the unrest that occurred yesterday (01). The Superintendent said the transferred inmates are suspected of being involved in the incident.

 

He added that the list of inmates who were transferred has been displayed near the roadblock at the entrance to the Mahara Prison.

 

The Prison Superintendent further stated that visits by family members to inmates at Mahara Prison will remain suspended until next Thursday.

 

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