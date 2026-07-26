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Dry spell intensifies across Sri Lanka amid El Niño warning
Jul 26, 202608:09 PM
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Dry spell intensifies across Sri Lanka amid El Niño warning
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The ongoing El Niño weather pattern is intensifying hot and dry conditions across Sri Lanka, severely impacting water resources, agriculture, and hydropower reservoirs as the country grapples with a prolonged lack of rainfall.

 

Several reservoirs and irrigation tanks in different parts of the island have begun to dry up, raising concerns over water availability for farming and power generation.

 

The Department of Meteorology said Sri Lanka is currently experiencing an El Niño event, which could persist for up to a year.

 

Meanwhile, the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) said on July 13 there is an 81 percent chance of a strong El Niño developing during the October–December 2026 period.

 

The prolonged dry spell has pushed temperatures above 30 degrees Celsius in many parts of the country, according to meteorological data recorded today, while rainfall has remained scarce.

 

The drought is also affecting hydroelectric power generation. Water levels at the Victoria Reservoir continue to decline rapidly, with active storage capacity falling to 35.14 percent. Meteorological data show that the reservoir's catchment area received no rainfall over the past 24 hours.

 

In the eastern Trincomalee District, several irrigation tanks have reportedly dried up. Reservoirs in Kantale, Agbopura and Wan Ela have been among the hardest hit, forcing farmers to abandon paddy fields that depend on those water sources.

 

The extreme heat has also taken a toll on agriculture in Elayapattuwa, Anuradhapura, where papaya, eggplant, chilli, and other crops are withering due to a lack of water.

 

Farmers say their fields are drying out rapidly, leaving crops beyond recovery and raising fears of further agricultural losses if dry conditions persist.

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