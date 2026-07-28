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Major governance reforms proposed through Sri Lanka Cricket draft constitution
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Major governance reforms proposed through Sri Lanka Cricket draft constitution
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The Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) Transformation Committee has submitted a draft of a new constitution for Sri Lanka Cricket to the Minister of Sports, proposing changes aimed at improving governance, transparency and accountability within the sport.

 

Member of the Transformation Committee Sidath Wettimuny said the proposed constitution would reduce the number of clubs with voting rights at Sri Lanka Cricket elections to 39 and introduce a revised system for granting votes to member associations.

 

He said clubs and associations that actively participate in SLC tournaments would receive voting rights based on their involvement, while a new mechanism would be introduced for associations that are not engaged in cricket activities.

 

Under the proposed system, associations participating in Tier 1 tournaments would be entitled to two votes, with voting rights for other associations determined according to their contribution to cricket.

 

Wettimuny said the current system, under which some associations that have not been involved in cricket for several years continue to hold two votes each, would be discontinued under the new constitution.

 

He added that transparency has been identified as a key principle of the proposed reforms.

 

The committee has also proposed reducing the number of members on the Sri Lanka Cricket board from 20 to 14.

 

Meanwhile, Transformation Committee Chairman Eran Wickramaratne said the implementation of the new constitution would help further develop Sri Lankan cricket by establishing a stable system free from political influence.

 

He said the proposed structure would assign the day-to-day administration of Sri Lanka Cricket to the Chief Executive Officer and the management team, while limiting the board’s role to policy decisions.

 

Wickramaratne said such changes are essential to ensure effective administration of Sri Lanka Cricket.

 

The SLC Transformation Committee said the proposed constitution is intended to establish a framework that strengthens good governance and transparency in Sri Lanka Cricket.

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