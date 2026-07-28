No immediate plans to restrict water supply despite dry weather: NWSDB

The National Water Supply and Drainage Board (NWSDB) has stated that it has no immediate plans to impose water supply restrictions in any part of the country as of yet despite the prevailing El Nino climate situation impacting the island, adding that any such decision will depend on future developments.

NWSDB Chairman Chandana Bandara said the board will continue operating at its maximum water production capacity, as neither the Department of Irrigation nor the Mahaweli Authority of Sri Lanka, which oversee the country's main reservoirs from which drinking water is obtained, has imposed any restrictions on water extraction so far.

However, he noted that if water levels decline significantly in the future and the Irrigation Department or the Mahaweli Authority are compelled to limit water withdrawals, the NWSDB will consider introducing water supply restrictions based on the prevailing conditions at that time.

Bandara also said the NWSDB has already begun making special preparations to cope with the current climate conditions, including measures to improve existing tube well systems to increase groundwater extraction.

He urged the public to use water responsibly, avoid unnecessary wastage, and limit consumption to essential purposes until this difficult time is over.

According to forecasts issued by the Department of Meteorology, dry weather conditions have already affected the districts of Ampara, Batticaloa, Trincomalee, Hambantota, and Monaragala.

Bandara further noted that while rainfall is expected to return after the upcoming month of September, forecasts indicate that this situation will be felt more intensely during the months of January, February, March, and April 2027.