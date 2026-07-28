Charith Abeysinghe fails to fulfil bail conditions, remanded again

Former Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) Horana electorate organiser Charith Abeysinghe has been taken back into prison custody after failing to fulfil the bail conditions imposed by the Colombo Magistrate’s Court.

Former Justice Minister Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe’s son, Attorney-at-Law Rakitha Rajapakshe, former Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) Horana electorate organiser Charith Abeysinghe and former Executive Director of Airport and Aviation Services Sri Lanka Limited Aruna Sri Warushahennadige were granted bail by the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court earlier today (28).

During the previous court hearing, defence counsel representing the suspects submitted bail applications.

Accordingly, pronouncing the bail order today, Colombo Chief Magistrate Asanga S. Bodaragama ordered each suspect to be released on a cash bail of Rs. 100,000 and two surety bails of Rs. 1 million each, said Ada Derana reporter.

The Magistrate’s order further specified that the personal sureties must submit certificates to the court proving that they possess income or assets equivalent to the value of the bail.

The suspects were also barred from travelling abroad and were ordered to surrender their passports to the court.

Additionally, the Magistrate ordered the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) to present the progress of the investigation to the court on December 8.

Following the bail order, Rakitha Rajapakshe and Aruna Sri Warushahennadige were released from custody after completing the required bail conditions.

However, Charith Abeysinghe was unable to satisfy the bail requirements and was subsequently taken back to prison by prison officials, Ada Derana reporter said.