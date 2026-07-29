header logo
සිංහලதமிழ்
Rhythms of Lanka
Mogo Academy
Latest
Buddhists across Sri Lanka observe sacred Esala Full Moon Poya
16m ago
Google NewsAdd on Google
Buddhists across Sri Lanka observe sacred Esala Full Moon Poya
Mobitel Inner

Buddhists across Sri Lanka are observing the sacred Esala Full Moon Poya Day, one of the most significant days in the Buddhist calendar, commemorating several key events in the life of the Buddha and the history of Buddhism.
According to Buddhist tradition, Esala Poya marks the day Prince Siddhartha was conceived in the womb of Queen Mahamaya. It also commemorates the Buddha's first sermon, the Dhammacakkappavattana Sutta (The Turning of the Wheel of Dhamma), delivered seven weeks after attaining Enlightenment.
The sermon was preached at the Deer Park in Isipathana, near Benares (present-day Varanasi), to the five ascetics—Ven. Kondanna, Vappa, Bhaddiya, Mahanama, and Assaji. Through this discourse, the Buddha expounded the Four Noble Truths and the Noble Eightfold Path, laying the foundation for the spread of Buddhism.
Esala Full Moon Poya also marks the beginning of the annual Vas (rains retreat), during which Buddhist monks remain in their temples for three months, dedicating themselves to meditation and religious practice.
Devotees across the country are expected to visit temples to observe Sil, offer alms, participate in religious observances, and listen to Dhamma sermons in keeping with the significance of the sacred day.
 

MostRead
Mobitel Upahara
VideoStories
“Govt. seeking a one-party rule” - Sajith also opposes govt. move to extend retirement age of judges

“Govt. seeking a one-party rule” - Sajith also opposes govt. move to extend retirement age of judges

“Modern rulers cannot tolerate the saffron robe ”Maha Sangha calls for protection of Buddhasasana

“Modern rulers cannot tolerate the saffron robe ”Maha Sangha calls for protection of Buddhasasana

Cabinet approves contentious proposal to extend retirement age of all judges

Cabinet approves contentious proposal to extend retirement age of all judges

Government will not expand paddy cultivation - Minister Lalkantha

Government will not expand paddy cultivation - Minister Lalkantha

Sri Lanka on El Niño alert: Rains expected in Oct-Nov, heat waves not expected in Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka on El Niño alert: Rains expected in Oct-Nov, heat waves not expected in Sri Lanka

BASL condemns MP Asitha Niroshana’s allegations as "false and malicious"

BASL condemns MP Asitha Niroshana’s allegations as "false and malicious"

Sri Lanka’s dengue death toll rises to 61 as cases exceed 80,000

Sri Lanka’s dengue death toll rises to 61 as cases exceed 80,000

No-confidence motion against Justice Minister defeated in Parliament with majority of 116 votes

No-confidence motion against Justice Minister defeated in Parliament with majority of 116 votes

Sri Lanka hit by 10% tariff as US launches fresh 'forced labour' duties on 60 trading partners

Sri Lanka hit by 10% tariff as US launches fresh 'forced labour' duties on 60 trading partners

Dengue cases in Sri Lanka surpasses 80,000as death toll rises to 59

Dengue cases in Sri Lanka surpasses 80,000as death toll rises to 59

‘Colombo Literary Festival 2026’ begins at Arcade Independence Square today

‘Colombo Literary Festival 2026’ begins at Arcade Independence Square today

MP Ajith P. Perera accuses govt of failing to fulfil pre-election promises to the people

MP Ajith P. Perera accuses govt of failing to fulfil pre-election promises to the people

Investigating into Negombo Prison clash continuing; Statements recorded from nearly 1,000 so far CID

Investigating into Negombo Prison clash continuing; Statements recorded from nearly 1,000 so far CID

Sri Lanka may face both drought and heavy rainfall? Authorities urge early preparedness

Sri Lanka may face both drought and heavy rainfall? Authorities urge early preparedness

Appeals Court defers further consideration of ex-President Gotabaya’s petition until Aug. 3

Appeals Court defers further consideration of ex-President Gotabaya’s petition until Aug. 3

Lassana Flora