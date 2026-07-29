Buddhists across Sri Lanka observe sacred Esala Full Moon Poya

Buddhists across Sri Lanka are observing the sacred Esala Full Moon Poya Day, one of the most significant days in the Buddhist calendar, commemorating several key events in the life of the Buddha and the history of Buddhism.
According to Buddhist tradition, Esala Poya marks the day Prince Siddhartha was conceived in the womb of Queen Mahamaya. It also commemorates the Buddha's first sermon, the Dhammacakkappavattana Sutta (The Turning of the Wheel of Dhamma), delivered seven weeks after attaining Enlightenment.
The sermon was preached at the Deer Park in Isipathana, near Benares (present-day Varanasi), to the five ascetics—Ven. Kondanna, Vappa, Bhaddiya, Mahanama, and Assaji. Through this discourse, the Buddha expounded the Four Noble Truths and the Noble Eightfold Path, laying the foundation for the spread of Buddhism.
Esala Full Moon Poya also marks the beginning of the annual Vas (rains retreat), during which Buddhist monks remain in their temples for three months, dedicating themselves to meditation and religious practice.
Devotees across the country are expected to visit temples to observe Sil, offer alms, participate in religious observances, and listen to Dhamma sermons in keeping with the significance of the sacred day.
Buddhists across Sri Lanka are observing the sacred Esala Full Moon Poya Day, one of the most significant days in the Buddhist calendar, commemorating several key events in the life of the Buddha and the history of Buddhism.
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