Sri Lanka records nearly 83,000 dengue cases this year

“Govt. seeking a one-party rule” - Sajith also opposes govt. move to extend retirement age of judges
“Modern rulers cannot tolerate the saffron robe ”Maha Sangha calls for protection of Buddhasasana
Cabinet approves contentious proposal to extend retirement age of all judges
Government will not expand paddy cultivation - Minister Lalkantha
Sri Lanka on El Niño alert: Rains expected in Oct-Nov, heat waves not expected in Sri Lanka
BASL condemns MP Asitha Niroshana’s allegations as "false and malicious"
Sri Lanka’s dengue death toll rises to 61 as cases exceed 80,000
No-confidence motion against Justice Minister defeated in Parliament with majority of 116 votes
Sri Lanka hit by 10% tariff as US launches fresh 'forced labour' duties on 60 trading partners
Dengue cases in Sri Lanka surpasses 80,000as death toll rises to 59
‘Colombo Literary Festival 2026’ begins at Arcade Independence Square today
MP Ajith P. Perera accuses govt of failing to fulfil pre-election promises to the people
Investigating into Negombo Prison clash continuing; Statements recorded from nearly 1,000 so far CID
Sri Lanka may face both drought and heavy rainfall? Authorities urge early preparedness
Appeals Court defers further consideration of ex-President Gotabaya’s petition until Aug. 3