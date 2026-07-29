Private hospital fined Rs. 500,000 for overcharging FBC test in Vavuniya

A private hospital in Vavuniya has been fined Rs. 500,000 for charging above the government-controlled price for a Full Blood Count (FBC) test.

The Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) stated that the violation was uncovered during a raid carried out by its investigation officers, who found that the hospital had charged patients more than the regulated price for the blood test.

Following the investigation, legal action was taken against the private hospital before the Vavuniya Magistrate's Court.

Accordingly, upon hearing the case, the court imposed a fine of Rs. 500,000 on the hospital.